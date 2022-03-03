Rubber Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rubber Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Rubber Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Styrene Adhesives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rubber Adhesives include 3M, Huntsman, Henkel AG, KGAA, Lord Corporation, Chadha Corporation, HB Fuller, Permabond Llc and Sika AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rubber Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rubber Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rubber Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Styrene Adhesives
- Acrylonitrile Adhesives
- Natural Rubber Adhesives
- Neoprene Adhesives
- Polyurethane
- Others
Global Rubber Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rubber Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Building & Construction
- Aerospace
- Electrical & Electronics
- Automotive
- Others
Global Rubber Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rubber Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Rubber Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Rubber Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Rubber Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Rubber Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Huntsman
- Henkel AG
- KGAA
- Lord Corporation
- Chadha Corporation
- HB Fuller
- Permabond Llc
- Sika AG
- Bostik China Co. Ltd.
- Dow Chemical Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rubber Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rubber Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rubber Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rubber Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rubber Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rubber Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rubber Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rubber Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rubber Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rubber Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rubber Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rubber Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rubber Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rubber Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rubber Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rubber Adhesives Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Rubber Adhesives Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
