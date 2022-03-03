Sodium Lignosulfonate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sodium Lignosulfonate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Sodium Lignosulfonate market was valued at 781.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 869.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry Sodium Lignosulfonate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium Lignosulfonate include Borregaard LignoTech, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Sappi, Burgo Group and Nippon Paper Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sodium Lignosulfonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium Lignosulfonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Lignosulfonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Dry Sodium Lignosulfonate
- Liquid Sodium Lignosulfonate
Global Sodium Lignosulfonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Lignosulfonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Animal Feed Binder
- Concrete Admixture
- Oil Well Additives
- Agriculture Chemicals
- Dust Suppressants
- Lead Batteries
- Gypsum Plasterboards
- Others
Global Sodium Lignosulfonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Lignosulfonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sodium Lignosulfonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sodium Lignosulfonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Sodium Lignosulfonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Sodium Lignosulfonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Borregaard LignoTech
- Rayonier Advanced Materials
- Sappi
- Burgo Group
- Nippon Paper Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Lignosulfonate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium Lignosulfonate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium Lignosulfonate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium Lignosulfonate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium Lignosulfonate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium Lignosulfonate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium Lignosulfonate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium Lignosulfonate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium Lignosulfonate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium Lignosulfonate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium Lignosulfonate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Lignosulfonate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Lignosulfonate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Lignosulfonate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Lignosulfonate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Lignosulfonate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
