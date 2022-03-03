Glass Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Glass Coatings market was valued at 2521.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5775 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Glass Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass Coatings include Arkema, Covestro, Opticote, NanoTech Coatings, CCM GmbH, PPG Industries and Warren Paint, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glass Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid Glass Coatings

Nano Glass Coating

Others

Global Glass Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace & Aviation

Building & Construction

Others

Global Glass Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glass Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Glass Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arkema

Covestro

Opticote

NanoTech Coatings

CCM GmbH

PPG Industries

Warren Paint

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glass Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glass Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glass Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glass Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glass Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glass Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glass Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glass Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glass Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Glass Coatings Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

