Water Binders Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Water Binders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water Binders include BASF, Eastman Chemical, The Dow Chemical, Evonik Industries, Solvay and Alberdingk Boley GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water Binders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water Binders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water Binders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylic Based

Vinyl Acetate Based

Styrene-Butadiene Based

Polyurethane Based

Epoxy Based

Others

Global Water Binders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water Binders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adhesives

Coatings

Inks

Sealants

Others

Global Water Binders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water Binders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water Binders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water Binders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Water Binders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Water Binders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Eastman Chemical

The Dow Chemical

Evonik Industries

Solvay

Alberdingk Boley GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Water Binders Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Water Binders Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Water Binders Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Water Binders Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Water Binders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Water Binders Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Water Binders Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Water Binders Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Water Binders Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Water Binders Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Water Binders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Binders Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Binders Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Binders Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Binders Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Binders Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Water Binders Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Acrylic Based

