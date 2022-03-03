Asphalt Concrete Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Asphalt Concrete Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Asphalt Concrete market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Engineered Asphalt Concrete Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Asphalt Concrete include McAsphalt, CEMEX, Kilsaran, Lagan Group, Coldec Group, The Gorman Group, Zeon Corporation and Teichert, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Asphalt Concrete manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Asphalt Concrete Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Asphalt Concrete Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Engineered Asphalt Concrete
- Hot-mixed Asphalt Concrete
- Specialty Asphalt Concrete
Global Asphalt Concrete Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Asphalt Concrete Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Surface for Roads
- Streets
- Airport Runways
- Others
Global Asphalt Concrete Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Asphalt Concrete Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Asphalt Concrete revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Asphalt Concrete revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Asphalt Concrete sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Asphalt Concrete sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- McAsphalt
- CEMEX
- Kilsaran
- Lagan Group
- Coldec Group
- The Gorman Group
- Zeon Corporation
- Teichert
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Asphalt Concrete Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Asphalt Concrete Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Asphalt Concrete Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Asphalt Concrete Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Asphalt Concrete Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Asphalt Concrete Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Asphalt Concrete Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Asphalt Concrete Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Asphalt Concrete Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Asphalt Concrete Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Asphalt Concrete Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Asphalt Concrete Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Asphalt Concrete Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Asphalt Concrete Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Asphalt Concrete Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Asphalt Concrete Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
