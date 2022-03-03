PE Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global PE Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HDPE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PE Film include Toyobo Company, Toray Industries, Saudi Basic Industries, Uflex, Vibac Group, Garware Polyester, AEP Industries, Amcor and Berry Plastics Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PE Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PE Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global PE Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HDPE

LDPE

LLDPE

Global PE Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global PE Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beverage Packaging

Food Packaging

Agriculture Films

Construction Films

Household Items

Others

Global PE Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global PE Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PE Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PE Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PE Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies PE Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toyobo Company

Toray Industries

Saudi Basic Industries

Uflex

Vibac Group

Garware Polyester

AEP Industries

Amcor

Berry Plastics Corporation

Dupont Teijin Films

Exopac Holdings Corporation

Jindal Poly Films

Sealed Air Corporation

Hilex Poly

Innovia Films

Ampac Holdings

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PE Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PE Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PE Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PE Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PE Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PE Film Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PE Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PE Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PE Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PE Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PE Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PE Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PE Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PE Film Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PE Film Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PE Film Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PE Film Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 HDPE

4.1.3 LDPE

4.1.4 LLDPE

4.2 By Type – Global PE Film Revenue & Forecasts

