Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20282 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Spunbond non-woven fabric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric include Ahlstrom, Freudenberg, Kimberly-Clark, AVINTIV, Asahi Kasei, Avgol, Bonar, Toray and CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
- Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Spunbond non-woven fabric
- Spunlace non-woven fabric
- Needle punch non-woven fabric
- Meltblown non-woven fabric
- Wet laid non-woven fabric
- Other
Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical and health industry
- Family decorates
- Clothing industry
- Industrial
- Agricultural
- Automotive industry
- Civil engineering
- Other industry
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
- Key companies Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ahlstrom
- Freudenberg
- Kimberly-Clark
- AVINTIV
- Asahi Kasei
- Avgol
- Bonar
- Toray
- CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven
- Dalian Ruiguang Group
- Fibertex
- First Quality
- Fitesa
- Foss Manufacturing
- Georgia-Pacific
- Glatfelter
- Action Nonwovens
- Lydall
- Milliken & Company
- Ultra Non Woven
- PEGAS
- Mitsui
- Japan Vilene
- Johns Manville
- Kingsafe Group
- Low & Bonar
- Wonderful Nonwovens
- Regent Nonwoven Materials
- Paramount
- Huifeng Nonwoven