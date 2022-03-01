Global LED Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global LED Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
LED Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LED Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Trimethyl Gallium (TMGa)
- Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA)
- Trimethyl Indium (TMIn)
- Triethyl Gallium (TEGa)
- Other
Segment by Application
- General Lighting
- Automotive Lighting
- Backlighting
By Company
- Sumitomo electric
- Hitachi Metals
- AkzoNobel
- Seoul Semiconductors
- Nichia
- Epistar
- Koninklijke Philips
- OSRAM Licht
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
