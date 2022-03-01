March 1, 2022

Global LED Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

LED Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LED Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Trimethyl Gallium (TMGa)
  • Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA)
  • Trimethyl Indium (TMIn)
  • Triethyl Gallium (TEGa)
  • Other

 

Segment by Application

  • General Lighting
  • Automotive Lighting
  • Backlighting

 

By Company

  • Sumitomo electric
  • Hitachi Metals
  • AkzoNobel
  • Seoul Semiconductors
  • Nichia
  • Epistar
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • OSRAM Licht

 

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

 

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 LED Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global LED Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Trimethyl Gallium (TMGa)
1.2.3 Trimethyl Aluminum (TMA)
1.2.4 Trimethyl Indium (TMIn)
1.2.5 Triethyl Gallium (TEGa)
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global LED Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 General Lighting
1.3.3 Automotive Lighting
1.3.4 Backlighting
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global LED Materials Production
2.1 Global LED Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global LED Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global LED Materials Production by Region
2.3.1 Global LED Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global LED Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global LED Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global LED Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global LED Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global LED Materials Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global LED Materials Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global LED Materials Sales by Region (2017-2022)

