Global Liquid Packaging Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Liquid Packaging market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquid Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Flexible Liquid Packaging
  • Rigid Liquid Packaging

 

Segment by Application

  • Food and Drink
  • Medicine
  • Chemical Industry
  • Cosmetic
  • Other

 

By Company

  • DuPont
  • International Paper
  • Tetra Pak International
  • Smurfit Kappa
  • Mondi
  • Weyerhaeuser
  • Billerudkorsnas
  • Sidel
  • Evergreen Packaging
  • Elopak

 

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

 

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Liquid Packaging Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Liquid Packaging Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Flexible Liquid Packaging
1.2.3 Rigid Liquid Packaging
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Liquid Packaging Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food and Drink
1.3.3 Medicine
1.3.4 Chemical Industry
1.3.5 Cosmetic
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Liquid Packaging Production
2.1 Global Liquid Packaging Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Liquid Packaging Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Liquid Packaging Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Liquid Packaging Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Liquid Packaging Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Liquid Packaging Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Liquid Packaging Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Liquid Packaging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Liquid Packaging Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Liquid Packaging Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Liquid Packaging Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Liquid Packaging by Region (2023-2028)

