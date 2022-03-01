Global Liquid Roofing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Liquid Roofing Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Liquid Roofing market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquid Roofing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- PU/Acrylic Hybrids
- Polyurethane
- Acrylic
- Bituminous
- Silicone Coatings
Segment by Application
- Residential Buildings
- Commercial Buildings
- Public Infrastructure
- Industrial Facilities
By Company
- BASF
- DuPont
- Saint-Gobain
- 3M
- Akzonobel
- Sika
- Kraton Performance Polymers
- Gaf Materials
- Johns Manville
- Kemper System
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Liquid Roofing Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Liquid Roofing Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PU/Acrylic Hybrids
1.2.3 Polyurethane
1.2.4 Acrylic
1.2.5 Bituminous
1.2.6 Silicone Coatings
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Liquid Roofing Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential Buildings
1.3.3 Commercial Buildings
1.3.4 Public Infrastructure
1.3.5 Industrial Facilities
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Liquid Roofing Production
2.1 Global Liquid Roofing Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Liquid Roofing Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Liquid Roofing Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Liquid Roofing Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Liquid Roofing Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Liquid Roofing Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Liquid Roofing Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Liquid Roofing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Liquid Roofing Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Liquid Roofing Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Liquid Roofing Sales by Region (2017-2022)
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/