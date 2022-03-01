Global Liquid Roofing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Liquid Roofing market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquid Roofing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/127724/global-liquid-roofing-market-2028-994

PU/Acrylic Hybrids

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Bituminous

Silicone Coatings

Segment by Application

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Public Infrastructure

Industrial Facilities

By Company

BASF

DuPont

Saint-Gobain

3M

Akzonobel

Sika

Kraton Performance Polymers

Gaf Materials

Johns Manville

Kemper System

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/127724/global-liquid-roofing-market-2028-994

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Liquid Roofing Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Liquid Roofing Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 PU/Acrylic Hybrids

1.2.3 Polyurethane

1.2.4 Acrylic

1.2.5 Bituminous

1.2.6 Silicone Coatings

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Liquid Roofing Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential Buildings

1.3.3 Commercial Buildings

1.3.4 Public Infrastructure

1.3.5 Industrial Facilities

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Liquid Roofing Production

2.1 Global Liquid Roofing Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Liquid Roofing Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Liquid Roofing Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Liquid Roofing Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Liquid Roofing Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Liquid Roofing Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Liquid Roofing Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Liquid Roofing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Liquid Roofing Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Liquid Roofing Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Liquid Roofing Sales by Region (2017-2022)

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/