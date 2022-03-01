March 1, 2022

Global Low VOC Adhesive Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

grandresearchstore

Low VOC Adhesive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Low VOC Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Polyamide Polyamine-Epichlorohydrin
  • Polyvinyl Alcohol
  • Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Copolymer Emulsion
  • Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate Copolymer
  • Polyurethane
  • Epoxy Resin

 

Segment by Application

  • Construction & Construction
  • Woodworking
  • Transport
  • Consumers
  • Other

 

By Company

  • Henkel
  • 3M
  • H.B. Fuller
  • Sika
  • Bostik
  • DowDuPont
  • Huntsman
  • Illinois Tool Works
  • Ashland Global Holdings
  • Mapei

 

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

 

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Low VOC Adhesive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Low VOC Adhesive Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyamide Polyamine-Epichlorohydrin
1.2.3 Polyvinyl Alcohol
1.2.4 Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Copolymer Emulsion
1.2.5 Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate Copolymer
1.2.6 Polyurethane
1.2.7 Epoxy Resin
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Low VOC Adhesive Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction & Construction
1.3.3 Woodworking
1.3.4 Transport
1.3.5 Consumers
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Low VOC Adhesive Production
2.1 Global Low VOC Adhesive Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Low VOC Adhesive Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Low VOC Adhesive Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Low VOC Adhesive Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Low VOC Adhesive Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Low VOC Adhesive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Low VOC Adhesive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Low VOC Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Low VOC Adhesive Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

Tags:

2022-2030 Report on Global Tissue Paper Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channe

Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2022-2030 Report on Global CMP Slurry Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

