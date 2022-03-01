March 1, 2022

Global Lubricants Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

15 hours ago grandresearchstore

Lubricants market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lubricants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Mineral Oil
  • Synthetic Lubricants
  • Bio-Based
  • Greases

 

Segment by Application

  • Transportation
  • Industrial Machinery & Equipment

 

By Company

  • Royal Dutch Shell
  • Exxon Mobil
  • Chevron
  • Total
  • Petrochina
  • Sinopec
  • Lukoil
  • Fuchs Petrolub
  • Idemitsu Kosan

 

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

 

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Lubricants Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Lubricants Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Mineral Oil
1.2.3 Synthetic Lubricants
1.2.4 Bio-Based
1.2.5 Greases
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Lubricants Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 Industrial Machinery & Equipment
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Lubricants Production
2.1 Global Lubricants Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Lubricants Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Lubricants Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Lubricants Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Lubricants Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Lubricants Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Lubricants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Lubricants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Lubricants Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Lubricants Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Lubricants Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Lubricants by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Lubricants Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Lubricants Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

