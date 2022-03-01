Global Magnesium Alloys Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Magnesium Alloys Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Magnesium Alloys market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnesium Alloys market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Cast Alloys
- Wrought Alloys
Segment by Application
- Automotive & Transportation
- Electronic
- Aerospace & Defense
- Power Tools
By Company
- Magnesium Elektron
- Ka Shui International Holdings
- Magontec
- U.S. Magnesium
- Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals
- Meridian Lightweight Technologies
- Amacor
- Shanghai Regal Magnesium
- Shanxi Yinguang Huasheng Magnesium
- Shanxi Credit Magnesium
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Magnesium Alloys Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Magnesium Alloys Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cast Alloys
1.2.3 Wrought Alloys
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Magnesium Alloys Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive & Transportation
1.3.3 Electronic
1.3.4 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.5 Power Tools
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Magnesium Alloys Production
2.1 Global Magnesium Alloys Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Magnesium Alloys Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Magnesium Alloys Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Magnesium Alloys Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Magnesium Alloys Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Magnesium Alloys Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Magnesium Alloys Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Magnesium Alloys Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Magnesium Alloys Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Magnesium Alloys Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Magnesium Alloys Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Magnesium Alloys by Region (2023-2028)
