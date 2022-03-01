Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Scrap Recycling in global, including the following market information:
- Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Aluminum Scrap Recycling companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminum Scrap Recycling market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminium Foil Scrap Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Scrap Recycling include China Metal Recycling, Glencore, Hindalco Industries, Kuusakoski, Sims Metal Management, Guidetti, Redoma Recycling and Tomra Sorting Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminum Scrap Recycling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Aluminium Foil Scrap
- Aluminium Ingot Scrap
- Other
Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Packing
- Electronics
- Machinery & Equipment
- Construction
- Other
Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Aluminum Scrap Recycling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Aluminum Scrap Recycling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Aluminum Scrap Recycling sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Aluminum Scrap Recycling sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- China Metal Recycling
- Glencore
- Hindalco Industries
- Kuusakoski
- Sims Metal Management
- Guidetti
- Redoma Recycling
- Tomra Sorting Solutions
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminum Scrap Recycling Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Scrap Recycling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Scrap Recycling Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Scrap Recycling Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Scrap Recycling Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Scrap Recycling Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
China Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027
Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition
Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition