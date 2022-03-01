Gym and Health Clubs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gym and Health Clubs in Global, including the following market information:

Global Gym and Health Clubs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-gym-health-clubs-2022-2028-401

The global Gym and Health Clubs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Total Admission Fee Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gym and Health Clubs include Bev Francis’s Powerhouse Gym, Metroflex Gym, Original Temple Gym, Titan Fitness, Crunch Fitness, David Lloyd Leisure, Equinox, Fitness International and Fitness Planet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gym and Health Clubs companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gym and Health Clubs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Gym and Health Clubs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Total Admission Fee

Membership Fee

Other

Global Gym and Health Clubs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Gym and Health Clubs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mass Consumption

High End Consumption

Global Gym and Health Clubs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Gym and Health Clubs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gym and Health Clubs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gym and Health Clubs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bev Francis’s Powerhouse Gym

Metroflex Gym

Original Temple Gym

Titan Fitness

Crunch Fitness

David Lloyd Leisure

Equinox

Fitness International

Fitness Planet

Gold’s Gym

McFIT

Scandinavian Fitness

UFC Gym

X Sport Fitness

Virgin Active

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-gym-health-clubs-2022-2028-401

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gym and Health Clubs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Gym and Health Clubs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Gym and Health Clubs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Gym and Health Clubs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Gym and Health Clubs Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Gym and Health Clubs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Gym and Health Clubs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Gym and Health Clubs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Gym and Health Clubs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Gym and Health Clubs Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gym and Health Clubs Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gym and Health Clubs Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gym and Health Clubs Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Gym and Health Clubs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Gym and Health Clubs Market Research Report 2021-2025

Global Gyms, Health and Fitness Clubs Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Gyms, Health and Fitness Clubs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027