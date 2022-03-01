Connected Vehicles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Connected Vehicles in Global, including the following market information:

Global Connected Vehicles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Connected Vehicles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Embedded Connected Vehicles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Connected Vehicles include BMW, Broadcom, Chrysler, Benz, Daimler, Volkswagen, Hyundai Motor, Honda and Volvo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Connected Vehicles companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Connected Vehicles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Connected Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Embedded Connected Vehicles

Tethered Connected Vehicles

Integrated Connected Vehicles

Global Connected Vehicles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Connected Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Car

Train

Other

Global Connected Vehicles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Connected Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Connected Vehicles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Connected Vehicles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BMW

Broadcom

Chrysler

Benz

Daimler

Volkswagen

Hyundai Motor

Honda

Volvo

Luxoft

Qualcomm

Toyota

Garmin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Connected Vehicles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Connected Vehicles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Connected Vehicles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Connected Vehicles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Connected Vehicles Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Connected Vehicles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Connected Vehicles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Connected Vehicles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Connected Vehicles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Connected Vehicles Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Connected Vehicles Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Connected Vehicles Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Connected Vehicles Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Connected Vehicles Market

