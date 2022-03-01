Edible Nuts Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Edible Nuts Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Edible Nuts in global, including the following market information:
- Global Edible Nuts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Edible Nuts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Edible Nuts companies in 2021 (%)
The global Edible Nuts market was valued at 79260 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 95370 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Almonds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Edible Nuts include Arimex, Olam International, Sunbeam Foods, Sun-Maid Growers of California, Diamond Foods, Archer Daniels Midland, Kanegrade, Hines Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Company and H.B.S. Foods. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Edible Nuts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Edible Nuts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Edible Nuts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Almonds
- Cashews
- Pistachios
- Others
Global Edible Nuts Market, by Sale Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Edible Nuts Market Segment Percentages, by Sale Channel, 2021 (%)
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Retail Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online Stores
- Other
Global Edible Nuts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Edible Nuts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Edible Nuts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Edible Nuts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Edible Nuts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Edible Nuts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Arimex
- Olam International
- Sunbeam Foods
- Sun-Maid Growers of California
- Diamond Foods
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Kanegrade
- Hines Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Company
- H.B.S. Foods
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Edible Nuts Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Sale Channel
1.3 Global Edible Nuts Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Edible Nuts Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Edible Nuts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Edible Nuts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Edible Nuts Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Edible Nuts Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Edible Nuts Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Edible Nuts Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Edible Nuts Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Edible Nuts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Edible Nuts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Edible Nuts Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edible Nuts Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Edible Nuts Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edible Nuts Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Edible Nuts Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Almonds
4.1.3 Cashews
4.1.4 Pistachios
4.1.5 Others
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
2022-2027 Global and Regional Edible Nuts Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market Insights and Forecast to 2028