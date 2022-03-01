Edible Nuts Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Edible Nuts in global, including the following market information:

Global Edible Nuts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Edible Nuts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Edible Nuts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Edible Nuts market was valued at 79260 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 95370 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Almonds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Edible Nuts include Arimex, Olam International, Sunbeam Foods, Sun-Maid Growers of California, Diamond Foods, Archer Daniels Midland, Kanegrade, Hines Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Company and H.B.S. Foods. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Edible Nuts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Edible Nuts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Edible Nuts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Almonds

Cashews

Pistachios

Others

Global Edible Nuts Market, by Sale Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Edible Nuts Market Segment Percentages, by Sale Channel, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Other

Global Edible Nuts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Edible Nuts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Edible Nuts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Edible Nuts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Edible Nuts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Edible Nuts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arimex

Olam International

Sunbeam Foods

Sun-Maid Growers of California

Diamond Foods

Archer Daniels Midland

Kanegrade

Hines Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Company

H.B.S. Foods

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Edible Nuts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Sale Channel

1.3 Global Edible Nuts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Edible Nuts Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Edible Nuts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Edible Nuts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Edible Nuts Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Edible Nuts Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Edible Nuts Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Edible Nuts Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Edible Nuts Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Edible Nuts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Edible Nuts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Edible Nuts Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edible Nuts Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Edible Nuts Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edible Nuts Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Edible Nuts Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Almonds

4.1.3 Cashews

4.1.4 Pistachios

4.1.5 Others

