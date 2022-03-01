This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermally Conductive Film in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermally Conductive Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermally Conductive Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Thermally Conductive Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermally Conductive Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silicone Thermal Conductive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermally Conductive Film include 3M, Furukawa, Henkel, DuPont, Polymatech, Aavid Kunze, Kerafol and Alpha Assembly, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Thermally Conductive Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermally Conductive Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thermally Conductive Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silicone Thermal Conductive

Aluminum Film Compounded Thermal Conductive

Other

Global Thermally Conductive Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thermally Conductive Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics

Power Devices

Others

Global Thermally Conductive Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thermally Conductive Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermally Conductive Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermally Conductive Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermally Conductive Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Thermally Conductive Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Furukawa

Henkel

DuPont

Polymatech

Aavid Kunze

Kerafol

Alpha Assembly

