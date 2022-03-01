Synthetic Tiles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Synthetic Tiles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Tiles in global, including the following market information:
- Global Synthetic Tiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Synthetic Tiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
- Global top five Synthetic Tiles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Synthetic Tiles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vinyl Tile Flooring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Tiles include Armstrong, Bonie, LG Hausys, Gerflor, Forbo, Mohawk(including IVC), Mannington, Tarkett and Polyflor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Synthetic Tiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Synthetic Tiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Synthetic Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Vinyl Tile Flooring
- Wood-Plastic Flooring
- Other
Global Synthetic Tiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Synthetic Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial Use
- Residential Use
Global Synthetic Tiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Synthetic Tiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Synthetic Tiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Synthetic Tiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Synthetic Tiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
- Key companies Synthetic Tiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Armstrong
- Bonie
- LG Hausys
- Gerflor
- Forbo
- Mohawk(including IVC)
- Mannington
- Tarkett
- HANWHA
- RiL
- Metroflor
- Milliken
- Polyflor
- Karndean
- Parterre
- Snmo LVT
- Taide Plastic Flooring
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Synthetic Tiles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Synthetic Tiles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Synthetic Tiles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Synthetic Tiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Synthetic Tiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Tiles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Synthetic Tiles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Synthetic Tiles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Synthetic Tiles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Synthetic Tiles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Synthetic Tiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Tiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Tiles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Tiles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Tiles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Tiles Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Synthetic Tiles Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
