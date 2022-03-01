Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive in global, including the following market information:
- Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Pressure Sensitive Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive include 3M, Nitto Denko, Avery Dennison, Nichiban, Scapa Group, Lintec Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, Lohmann and Tesa Se, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Acrylic
- Rubber
- Silicone
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Packaging
- Electronic
- Electric Power
- Medical
- Other
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pressure Sensitive Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pressure Sensitive Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pressure Sensitive Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Pressure Sensitive Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Nitto Denko
- Avery Dennison
- Nichiban
- Scapa Group
- Lintec Corporation
- Intertape Polymer Group
- Lohmann
- Tesa Se
- Shurtape Technologies
- Mactac
- Adchem Corporation
- Dermamed Coatings Company
- Cct Tapes
- Gergonne – The Adhesive Solution
- Adhesives Research
- Advance Tapes International
- Ajit Industries
- Wuhan Huaxia Nanfeng Adhesive Tapes
- American Biltrite
- Canadian Technical Tape
- Berry Plastics Corporation
- Dewal Industries
- Industrias Tuk
- Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Companies
