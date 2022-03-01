Rose Essential Oil Extract Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rose Essential Oil Extract in global, including the following market information:

Global Rose Essential Oil Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rose Essential Oil Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Rose Essential Oil Extract companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rose Essential Oil Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rose Essential Oil Extract include GOYUM SCREW PRESS(IN), VIETGO COMPANY LIMITED(VN), SUN BIO NATURALS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED(IN), KOPRULU MAKINA HIRDAVAT INSAAT TARIM GIDA BIYO ENERJI KIMYA SANAYI VE TICARET LIMITED SIRKETI(TR), IL HEALTH & BEAUTY NATURAL OILS CO., INC.(US), AVA PLANT CO., LTD.(TH), MOTHER HERBS PRIVATE LIMITED(IN), ADEPT IMPEX PRIVATE LIMITED(IN) and AMARNATH EXPORTS(IN), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rose Essential Oil Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rose Essential Oil Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rose Essential Oil Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oil

Powder

Global Rose Essential Oil Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rose Essential Oil Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Research Uses

Drug Formula

Dietic Foods

Cosmetics

Others

Global Rose Essential Oil Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rose Essential Oil Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rose Essential Oil Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rose Essential Oil Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rose Essential Oil Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Rose Essential Oil Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GOYUM SCREW PRESS(IN)

VIETGO COMPANY LIMITED(VN)

SUN BIO NATURALS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED(IN)

KOPRULU MAKINA HIRDAVAT INSAAT TARIM GIDA BIYO ENERJI KIMYA SANAYI VE TICARET LIMITED SIRKETI(TR)

IL HEALTH & BEAUTY NATURAL OILS CO., INC.(US)

AVA PLANT CO., LTD.(TH)

MOTHER HERBS PRIVATE LIMITED(IN)

ADEPT IMPEX PRIVATE LIMITED(IN)

AMARNATH EXPORTS(IN)

MALAK BIO(MO)

DBR EXPORTS INDIA(IN)

Shanghai Better Industry Co., Ltd.(CN)

KATYANI EXPORTS(IN)

Shaanxi Orient Industrial Co., Ltd.(CN)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rose Essential Oil Extract Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rose Essential Oil Extract Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rose Essential Oil Extract Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rose Essential Oil Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rose Essential Oil Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rose Essential Oil Extract Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rose Essential Oil Extract Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rose Essential Oil Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rose Essential Oil Extract Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rose Essential Oil Extract Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rose Essential Oil Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rose Essential Oil Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rose Essential Oil Extract Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rose Essential Oil Extract Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rose Essential Oil Extract Companies

