Crop Nutrients & Ingredient Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Crop Nutrients & Ingredient in global, including the following market information:
- Global Crop Nutrients & Ingredient Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Crop Nutrients & Ingredient Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Crop Nutrients & Ingredient companies in 2021 (%)
The global Crop Nutrients & Ingredient market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Crop Nutrients & Ingredient include Nutrien, Mosaic, Uralkali, Belaruskali, Yara, Ocp, CF Industries, Israel Chemicals and Nutrien and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Crop Nutrients & Ingredient manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Crop Nutrients & Ingredient Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Crop Nutrients & Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Organic
- Inorganic
Global Crop Nutrients & Ingredient Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Crop Nutrients & Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Farm
- Orchard
- Feed Mill
- Landscaping Garden
- Others
Global Crop Nutrients & Ingredient Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Crop Nutrients & Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Crop Nutrients & Ingredient revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Crop Nutrients & Ingredient revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Crop Nutrients & Ingredient sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Crop Nutrients & Ingredient sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Nutrien
- Mosaic
- Uralkali
- Belaruskali
- Yara
- Ocp
- CF Industries
- Israel Chemicals
- K+S
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Crop Nutrients & Ingredient Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Crop Nutrients & Ingredient Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Crop Nutrients & Ingredient Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Crop Nutrients & Ingredient Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Crop Nutrients & Ingredient Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Crop Nutrients & Ingredient Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Crop Nutrients & Ingredient Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Crop Nutrients & Ingredient Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Crop Nutrients & Ingredient Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Crop Nutrients & Ingredient Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Crop Nutrients & Ingredient Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Crop Nutrients & Ingredient Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Crop Nutrients & Ingredient Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crop Nutrients & Ingredient Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Crop Nutrients & Ingredient Companies
