Bio-plasticizers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-plasticizers in global, including the following market information:

Global Bio-plasticizers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bio-plasticizers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Bio-plasticizers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bio-plasticizers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bio-plasticizers include Bioamber Inc., DuPont, Emery Oleochemicals, Evonik, Lanxess, Matrica, Myriant, PolyOne and Vertellus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bio-plasticizers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bio-plasticizers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bio-plasticizers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxides

Sebacates

Succinic Acid

Citrates

Glycerol Esters

Others

Global Bio-plasticizers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bio-plasticizers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flooring & Wall

Film & Sheet Coverings

Wires & Cables

Coated Fabrics

Consumer Goods

Others

Global Bio-plasticizers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bio-plasticizers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bio-plasticizers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bio-plasticizers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bio-plasticizers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Bio-plasticizers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bioamber Inc.

DuPont

Emery Oleochemicals

Evonik

Lanxess

Matrica

Myriant

PolyOne

Vertellus

Galata Chemicals

ROQUETTE

Jungbunzlauer Suisse

OXEA

Proviron

Jiangxi East Huge Dragon Chemical

Hebei Jingu Plasticizer

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bio-plasticizers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bio-plasticizers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bio-plasticizers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bio-plasticizers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bio-plasticizers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bio-plasticizers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bio-plasticizers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bio-plasticizers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bio-plasticizers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bio-plasticizers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bio-plasticizers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio-plasticizers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio-plasticizers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-plasticizers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bio-plasticizers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-plasticizers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

