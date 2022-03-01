Bio-plasticizers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bio-plasticizers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-plasticizers in global, including the following market information:
- Global Bio-plasticizers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Bio-plasticizers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Bio-plasticizers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bio-plasticizers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bio-plasticizers include Bioamber Inc., DuPont, Emery Oleochemicals, Evonik, Lanxess, Matrica, Myriant, PolyOne and Vertellus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bio-plasticizers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bio-plasticizers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bio-plasticizers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Epoxides
- Sebacates
- Succinic Acid
- Citrates
- Glycerol Esters
- Others
Global Bio-plasticizers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bio-plasticizers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Flooring & Wall
- Film & Sheet Coverings
- Wires & Cables
- Coated Fabrics
- Consumer Goods
- Others
Global Bio-plasticizers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bio-plasticizers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Bio-plasticizers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Bio-plasticizers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Bio-plasticizers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Bio-plasticizers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bioamber Inc.
- DuPont
- Emery Oleochemicals
- Evonik
- Lanxess
- Matrica
- Myriant
- PolyOne
- Vertellus
- Galata Chemicals
- ROQUETTE
- Jungbunzlauer Suisse
- OXEA
- Proviron
- Jiangxi East Huge Dragon Chemical
- Hebei Jingu Plasticizer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bio-plasticizers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bio-plasticizers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bio-plasticizers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bio-plasticizers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bio-plasticizers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bio-plasticizers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bio-plasticizers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bio-plasticizers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bio-plasticizers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bio-plasticizers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bio-plasticizers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio-plasticizers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio-plasticizers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-plasticizers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bio-plasticizers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-plasticizers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
