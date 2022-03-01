Superyachts Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Superyachts in global, including the following market information:

Global Superyachts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Superyachts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Superyachts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Superyachts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Motor Superyachts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Superyachts include Azimut Benetti, Ferretti Group, Sanlorenzo Spa, Heesen, Lurssen, Feadship, Princess Yachts, Amels and Sunseeker International and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Superyachts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Superyachts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Superyachts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Motor Superyachts

Sailing Superyachts

Sport Fishing Superyachts

Expedition Superyachts

Other

Global Superyachts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Superyachts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military

Civilian

Global Superyachts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Superyachts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Superyachts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Superyachts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Superyachts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Superyachts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Azimut Benetti

Ferretti Group

Sanlorenzo Spa

Heesen

Lurssen

Feadship

Princess Yachts

Amels

Sunseeker International

Oceanco

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Superyachts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Superyachts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Superyachts Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Superyachts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Superyachts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Superyachts Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Superyachts Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Superyachts Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Superyachts Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Superyachts Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Superyachts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Superyachts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Superyachts Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Superyachts Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Superyachts Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Superyachts Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Superyachts Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Motor Superyachts

4.1.3 Sailing Superyachts

