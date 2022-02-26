Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20284 min read
A bus (archaically also omnibus, multibus, motorbus, autobus) is a road vehicle designed to carry many passengers. Buses can have a capacity as high as 300 passengers. The most common type of bus is the single-deck rigid bus, with larger loads carried by double-decker and articulated buses, and smaller loads carried by midibuses and minibuses; coaches are used for longer-distance services. Many types of buses, such as city transit buses and inter-city coaches, charge a fare. Other types, such as elementary or secondary school buses or shuttle buses within a post-secondary education campus do not charge a fare. In many jurisdictions, bus drivers require a special licence above and beyond a regular driver’s licence.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus in global, including the following market information:
- Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electric Bus Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus include Yutong, Daimler, MAN, Solaris Bus & Coach, Volvo, Ashok Leyland, BYD, New Flyer and Otokar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Electric Bus
- Hybrids Bus
Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- City Traffic
- Inter-city Traffic
- School
- Other
Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Yutong
- Daimler
- MAN
- Solaris Bus & Coach
- Volvo
- Ashok Leyland
- BYD
- New Flyer
- Otokar
- Scania
- Tata Motors
- King Long
- Zhong Tong
- Nanjing Gold Dragon
- DFAC
- CRRC
- Foton
- ANKAI
- Guangtong
- Gillig
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Driveline Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
North America GCC Electric & Hybrid Electric Buses Market Report 2022 (2016-2026) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Hybrid Electric Bus Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Driveline Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast