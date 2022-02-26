Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A bus (archaically also omnibus, multibus, motorbus, autobus) is a road vehicle designed to carry many passengers. Buses can have a capacity as high as 300 passengers. The most common type of bus is the single-deck rigid bus, with larger loads carried by double-decker and articulated buses, and smaller loads carried by midibuses and minibuses; coaches are used for longer-distance services. Many types of buses, such as city transit buses and inter-city coaches, charge a fare. Other types, such as elementary or secondary school buses or shuttle buses within a post-secondary education campus do not charge a fare. In many jurisdictions, bus drivers require a special licence above and beyond a regular driver’s licence.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electric Bus Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus include Yutong, Daimler, MAN, Solaris Bus & Coach, Volvo, Ashok Leyland, BYD, New Flyer and Otokar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electric Bus

Hybrids Bus

Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

City Traffic

Inter-city Traffic

School

Other

Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Yutong

Daimler

MAN

Solaris Bus & Coach

Volvo

Ashok Leyland

BYD

New Flyer

Otokar

Scania

Tata Motors

King Long

Zhong Tong

Nanjing Gold Dragon

DFAC

CRRC

Foton

ANKAI

Guangtong

Gillig

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Companies

