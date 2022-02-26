Double-decker Bus Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A double-decker bus is a bus that has two storeys or decks. Double-decker buses are used for mass transport in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia and many former European possessions, the most iconic example being the red London bus.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Double-decker Bus in global, including the following market information:

Global Double-decker Bus Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Double-decker Bus Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Double-decker Bus companies in 2021 (%)

The global Double-decker Bus market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electric Bus Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Double-decker Bus include Daimler, MAN, Solaris Bus & Coach, Volvo, Ashok Leyland, BYD, New Flyer, Otokar and Scania, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Double-decker Bus manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Double-decker Bus Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Double-decker Bus Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electric Bus

Natural Gas Power Bus

Hybrids Bus

Gasoline Power Bus

Diesel Power Bus

Global Double-decker Bus Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Double-decker Bus Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

City Traffic

Inter-city Traffic

School

Other

Global Double-decker Bus Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Double-decker Bus Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Double-decker Bus revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Double-decker Bus revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Double-decker Bus sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Double-decker Bus sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Daimler

MAN

Solaris Bus & Coach

Volvo

Ashok Leyland

BYD

New Flyer

Otokar

Scania

Tata Motors

Yutong

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Double-decker Bus Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Double-decker Bus Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Double-decker Bus Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Double-decker Bus Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Double-decker Bus Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Double-decker Bus Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Double-decker Bus Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Double-decker Bus Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Double-decker Bus Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Double-decker Bus Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Double-decker Bus Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Double-decker Bus Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Double-decker Bus Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Double-decker Bus Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Double-decker Bus Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Double-decker Bus Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

