Double-decker Bus Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A double-decker bus is a bus that has two storeys or decks. Double-decker buses are used for mass transport in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia and many former European possessions, the most iconic example being the red London bus.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Double-decker Bus in global, including the following market information:
Global Double-decker Bus Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Double-decker Bus Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Double-decker Bus companies in 2021 (%)
The global Double-decker Bus market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electric Bus Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Double-decker Bus include Daimler, MAN, Solaris Bus & Coach, Volvo, Ashok Leyland, BYD, New Flyer, Otokar and Scania, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Double-decker Bus manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Double-decker Bus Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Double-decker Bus Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Electric Bus
- Natural Gas Power Bus
- Hybrids Bus
- Gasoline Power Bus
- Diesel Power Bus
Global Double-decker Bus Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Double-decker Bus Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- City Traffic
- Inter-city Traffic
- School
- Other
Global Double-decker Bus Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Double-decker Bus Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Double-decker Bus revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Double-decker Bus revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Double-decker Bus sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Double-decker Bus sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Daimler
- MAN
- Solaris Bus & Coach
- Volvo
- Ashok Leyland
- BYD
- New Flyer
- Otokar
- Scania
- Tata Motors
- Yutong
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Double-decker Bus Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Double-decker Bus Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Double-decker Bus Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Double-decker Bus Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Double-decker Bus Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Double-decker Bus Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Double-decker Bus Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Double-decker Bus Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Double-decker Bus Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Double-decker Bus Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Double-decker Bus Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Double-decker Bus Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Double-decker Bus Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Double-decker Bus Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Double-decker Bus Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Double-decker Bus Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
