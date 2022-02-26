Digital Marketing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Digital marketing is the marketing of products or services using digital technologies, mainly on the Internet, but also including mobile phones, display advertising, and any other digital medium.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Marketing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Marketing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Marketing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Online Interactive Digital Marketing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Marketing include Grey Advertising, Wieden+Kennedy, Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners, Ogilvy & Mather, BBDO, Crispin Porter + Bogusky and The Martin Agency, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Marketing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Marketing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Marketing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Online Interactive Digital Marketing

Offline Interactive Digital Marketing

Global Digital Marketing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Marketing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail and Consumer Goods

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Travel

Transportation

Supply Chain and Logistics

Healthcare

Energy & Power and Utilities

Global Digital Marketing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Digital Marketing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Marketing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Marketing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Grey Advertising

Wieden+Kennedy

Butler

Shine

Stern & Partners

Ogilvy & Mather

BBDO

Crispin Porter + Bogusky

The Martin Agency

Deutsch

Droga5

Mullen Advertising

Mood Media

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Marketing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Marketing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Marketing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Marketing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Marketing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Marketing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Marketing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Marketing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Marketing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Digital Marketing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Marketing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Marketing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Marketing Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

