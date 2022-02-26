Differential Gears Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Differential Gears Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20284 min read
A differential is a gear train with three shafts that has the property that the rotational speed of one shaft is the average of the speeds of the others, or a fixed multiple of that average.
In automobiles and other wheeled vehicles, the differential allows the outer drive wheel to rotate faster than the inner drive wheel during a turn. This is necessary when the vehicle turns, making the wheel that is travelling around the outside of the turning curve roll farther and faster than the other. The average of the rotational speed of the two driving wheels equals the input rotational speed of the drive shaft. An increase in the speed of one wheel is balanced by a decrease in the speed of the other.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Differential Gears in global, including the following market information:
- Global Differential Gears Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Differential Gears Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Differential Gears companies in 2021 (%)
The global Differential Gears market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epicyclic Differential Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Differential Gears include GKN, NTN, SDS, Dana, Nexteer, Hyundai-Wia, IFA Rotorion, Meritor and AAM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Differential Gears manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Differential Gears Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Differential Gears Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Epicyclic Differential
- Spur-gear Differential
Global Differential Gears Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Differential Gears Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Vehicle(Ex. SUV)
- SUV & Truck
- Commercial Vehicle(Ex. Truck)
Global Differential Gears Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Differential Gears Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Differential Gears revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Differential Gears revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Differential Gears sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Differential Gears sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GKN
- NTN
- SDS
- Dana
- Nexteer
- Hyundai-Wia
- IFA Rotorion
- Meritor
- AAM
- Neapco
- JTEKT
- Yuandong
- Wanxiang
- Showa
- Lingyun
- Guansheng
- GNA Enterprises
- Fawer
- Hengli
- Danchuan
- Lantong
- Talbros Engineering
- Dongfeng
- Golden
- Sinotruk
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Differential Gears Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Differential Gears Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Differential Gears Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Differential Gears Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Differential Gears Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Differential Gears Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Differential Gears Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Differential Gears Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Differential Gears Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Differential Gears Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Differential Gears Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Differential Gears Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Differential Gears Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Differential Gears Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Differential Gears Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Differential Gears Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
