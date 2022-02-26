Baby Shampoo Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Baby shampoo is a hair care product that is used for the removal of oils, dirt, skin particles, dandruff, environmental pollutants and other contaminant particles that gradually build up in hair; specially formulated for use on infants and young children by means of substituting chemicals which are purportedly less irritating to the eyes than those commonly found in regular shampoo.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Baby Shampoo in global, including the following market information:

Global Baby Shampoo Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Baby Shampoo Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Baby Shampoo companies in 2021 (%)

The global Baby Shampoo market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Medicated Baby Shampoo Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Baby Shampoo include Beiersdorf, Johnson & Johnson, L’Oral, Unilever, Burt’s Bees, California Baby, Chicco, Earth Mama Baby Angel and Himalaya Wellness, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Baby Shampoo manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Baby Shampoo Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Baby Shampoo Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Medicated Baby Shampoo

Non-Medicated Baby Shampoo

Global Baby Shampoo Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Baby Shampoo Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Store

Supermarket

Direct Store

Global Baby Shampoo Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Baby Shampoo Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Baby Shampoo revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Baby Shampoo revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Baby Shampoo sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Baby Shampoo sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Beiersdorf

Johnson & Johnson

L’Oral

Unilever

Burt’s Bees

California Baby

Chicco

Earth Mama Baby Angel

Himalaya Wellness

Mothercare

Pigeon

