Airport Walkway Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Airport Walkway in global, including the following market information:

Global Airport Walkway Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Airport Walkway Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Airport Walkway companies in 2021 (%)

The global Airport Walkway market was valued at 2693.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5378.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Moving Belt Walkway Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Airport Walkway include Glidepath Group, Otis Elevator, Stannah International, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Toshiba, Thyssenkrupp and Anlev (ATAL Group), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Airport Walkway manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Airport Walkway Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Airport Walkway Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Moving Belt Walkway

Pallet Type Moving Walkaway

Others

Global Airport Walkway Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Airport Walkway Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Airport Entrance

Airport Exit

Global Airport Walkway Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Airport Walkway Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Airport Walkway revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Airport Walkway revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Airport Walkway sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Airport Walkway sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Glidepath Group

Otis Elevator

Stannah International

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Toshiba

Thyssenkrupp

Anlev (ATAL Group)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Airport Walkway Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Airport Walkway Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Airport Walkway Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Airport Walkway Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Airport Walkway Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Airport Walkway Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Airport Walkway Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Airport Walkway Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Airport Walkway Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Airport Walkway Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Airport Walkway Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Airport Walkway Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Airport Walkway Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Airport Walkway Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Airport Walkway Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Airport Walkway Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Airport Walkway Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

