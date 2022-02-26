Protective Workwear Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Protective Workwear Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Protective Workwear in global, including the following market information:
- Global Protective Workwear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Protective Workwear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Protective Workwear companies in 2021 (%)
The global Protective Workwear market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Health Protective Workwear Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Protective Workwear include 3M, Honeywell International, DuPont, Ansell, Kimberly-Clark, Cintas, Alpha Pro Tech, Dragerwerk and National Safety Apparel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Protective Workwear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Protective Workwear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Protective Workwear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Health Protective Workwear
- Safety Protective Workwear
- Others
Global Protective Workwear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Protective Workwear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil and Gas
- Construction
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Others
Global Protective Workwear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Protective Workwear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Protective Workwear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Protective Workwear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Protective Workwear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Protective Workwear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Honeywell International
- DuPont
- Ansell
- Kimberly-Clark
- Cintas
- Alpha Pro Tech
- Dragerwerk
- National Safety Apparel
- Lakeland Industries
- Sioen Apparel
- Helly Hansen
- W.L Gore & Associates
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Protective Workwear Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Protective Workwear Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Protective Workwear Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Protective Workwear Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Protective Workwear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Protective Workwear Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Protective Workwear Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Protective Workwear Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Protective Workwear Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Protective Workwear Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Protective Workwear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Protective Workwear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Protective Workwear Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Protective Workwear Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Protective Workwear Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Protective Workwear Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
