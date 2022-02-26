Joint Bearing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Joint Bearing in global, including the following market information:

Global Joint Bearing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Joint Bearing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Joint Bearing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Joint Bearing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Radial Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Joint Bearing include SKF, Schaeffler, NTN, NSK, Iljin, Jtekt, Wanxiang, Nachi-Fujikoshi and GKN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Joint Bearing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Joint Bearing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Joint Bearing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Radial

Angular Contact

Thrust

Rod End Bearing

Global Joint Bearing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Joint Bearing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hydraulic Cylinder

Forging Machine

Engineering Machinery

Others

Global Joint Bearing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Joint Bearing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Joint Bearing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Joint Bearing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Joint Bearing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Joint Bearing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SKF

Schaeffler

NTN

NSK

Iljin

Jtekt

Wanxiang

Nachi-Fujikoshi

GKN

Hubei New Torch

Timken

GMB Corporation

Harbin Bearing

FKG Bearing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Joint Bearing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Joint Bearing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Joint Bearing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Joint Bearing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Joint Bearing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Joint Bearing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Joint Bearing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Joint Bearing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Joint Bearing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Joint Bearing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Joint Bearing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Joint Bearing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Joint Bearing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Joint Bearing Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Joint Bearing Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Joint Bearing Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Joint Bearing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Radial

