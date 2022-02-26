Lavender Essential Oil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lavender Essential Oil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lavender Essential Oil in global, including the following market information:
- Global Lavender Essential Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Lavender Essential Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Lavender Essential Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lavender Essential Oil market was valued at 42 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 56 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lavandin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lavender Essential Oil include Frei, AFU, AA Skincare, Camenae, NextBox, Pretty Valley, The Body Shop, Mountain Rose Herb and Healing Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lavender Essential Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lavender Essential Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lavender Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Lavandin
- Lavender Highland
- Lavender Stoechas
- Lavender Spike
- Others
Global Lavender Essential Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lavender Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Skin Care
- Aromatherapy
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
Global Lavender Essential Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lavender Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Lavender Essential Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Lavender Essential Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Lavender Essential Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Lavender Essential Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Frei
- AFU
- AA Skincare
- Camenae
- NextBox
- Pretty Valley
- The Body Shop
- Mountain Rose Herb
- Healing Solutions
- Aura Cacia
- Dr Adorable
- Fabulous Frannie
- Greenhealth
- Mystic Moments
- Plant Therapy Essential Oils
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lavender Essential Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lavender Essential Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lavender Essential Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lavender Essential Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lavender Essential Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lavender Essential Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lavender Essential Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lavender Essential Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lavender Essential Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lavender Essential Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lavender Essential Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lavender Essential Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lavender Essential Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lavender Essential Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lavender Essential Oil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lavender Essential Oil Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Lavender Essential Oil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Lavender Essential Oil Extract Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Lavender Essential Oil Market Research Report 2021-2025
Global Lavender Essential Oil Industry Research Report 2021 Segmented by Major Market Players, Types, Applications and Countries Forecast to 2027