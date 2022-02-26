Lavender Essential Oil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lavender Essential Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Lavender Essential Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lavender Essential Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Lavender Essential Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lavender Essential Oil market was valued at 42 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 56 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lavandin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lavender Essential Oil include Frei, AFU, AA Skincare, Camenae, NextBox, Pretty Valley, The Body Shop, Mountain Rose Herb and Healing Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lavender Essential Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lavender Essential Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lavender Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lavandin

Lavender Highland

Lavender Stoechas

Lavender Spike

Others

Global Lavender Essential Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lavender Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Skin Care

Aromatherapy

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Lavender Essential Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lavender Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lavender Essential Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lavender Essential Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lavender Essential Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Lavender Essential Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Frei

AFU

AA Skincare

Camenae

NextBox

Pretty Valley

The Body Shop

Mountain Rose Herb

Healing Solutions

Aura Cacia

Dr Adorable

Fabulous Frannie

Greenhealth

Mystic Moments

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lavender Essential Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lavender Essential Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lavender Essential Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lavender Essential Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lavender Essential Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lavender Essential Oil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lavender Essential Oil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lavender Essential Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lavender Essential Oil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lavender Essential Oil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lavender Essential Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lavender Essential Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lavender Essential Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lavender Essential Oil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lavender Essential Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lavender Essential Oil Companies

4 Sights by Product

