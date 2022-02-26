Latex Foam Mattress Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Latex Foam Mattress in global, including the following market information:

Global Latex Foam Mattress Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Latex Foam Mattress Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Latex Foam Mattress companies in 2021 (%)

The global Latex Foam Mattress market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 10 cm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Latex Foam Mattress include Serta Simmons Bedding, Tempur Sealy International, Sleep Number, Hilding Anders, Corsicana, Ruf-Betten, Recticel, Derucci and Sleemon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Latex Foam Mattress manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Latex Foam Mattress Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Latex Foam Mattress Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 10 cm

10-30 cm

Above 30 cm

Global Latex Foam Mattress Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Latex Foam Mattress Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Private Households

Hotels

Hospitals

Others

Global Latex Foam Mattress Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Latex Foam Mattress Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Latex Foam Mattress revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Latex Foam Mattress revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Latex Foam Mattress sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Latex Foam Mattress sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Serta Simmons Bedding

Tempur Sealy International

Sleep Number

Hilding Anders

Corsicana

Ruf-Betten

Recticel

Derucci

Sleemon

MLILY

Therapedic

Ashley

Breckle

King Koil

Pikolin

Mengshen

Lianle

Airland

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Latex Foam Mattress Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Latex Foam Mattress Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Latex Foam Mattress Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Latex Foam Mattress Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Latex Foam Mattress Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Latex Foam Mattress Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Latex Foam Mattress Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Latex Foam Mattress Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Latex Foam Mattress Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Latex Foam Mattress Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Latex Foam Mattress Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Latex Foam Mattress Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Latex Foam Mattress Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Latex Foam Mattress Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Latex Foam Mattress Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Latex Foam Mattress Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

