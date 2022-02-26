Heavy-duty Pumps Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heavy-duty Pumps in global, including the following market information:

Global Heavy-duty Pumps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Heavy-duty Pumps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Heavy-duty Pumps companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-heavyduty-pumps-2022-2028-472

The global Heavy-duty Pumps market was valued at 112900 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 149730 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stainless Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Heavy-duty Pumps include KSB, Flowserve, Grundfos, ITT, Sulzer, General Electric, Alfa Laval, GE(Baker Hughes) and Ebara, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heavy-duty Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Heavy-duty Pumps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heavy-duty Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stainless Steel

Cast Aluminium

Cast Iron

Others

Global Heavy-duty Pumps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heavy-duty Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Processing Industry

Oil and Gas Industry

Others

Global Heavy-duty Pumps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heavy-duty Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heavy-duty Pumps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heavy-duty Pumps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Heavy-duty Pumps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Heavy-duty Pumps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KSB

Flowserve

Grundfos

ITT

Sulzer

General Electric

Alfa Laval

GE(Baker Hughes)

Ebara

Gardner Denver

Ingersoll-Rand

Metso

The Weir Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/machines/global-heavyduty-pumps-2022-2028-472

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heavy-duty Pumps Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Heavy-duty Pumps Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Heavy-duty Pumps Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Heavy-duty Pumps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Heavy-duty Pumps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Heavy-duty Pumps Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heavy-duty Pumps Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Heavy-duty Pumps Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Heavy-duty Pumps Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Heavy-duty Pumps Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Heavy-duty Pumps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heavy-duty Pumps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Heavy-duty Pumps Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy-duty Pumps Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heavy-duty Pumps Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy-duty Pumps Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Heavy-duty Pumps Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Heavy Duty Pumps Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Heavy-duty Pumps Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global and United States Heavy-duty Submersible Pumps Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Heavy Duty Pumps Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027