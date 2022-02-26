Robotic Parking Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Robotic Parking Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Robotic Parking Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Robotic Parking Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Robotic Parking Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Robotic Parking Systems market was valued at 75 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 201.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Robotic Parking Systems Using Standalone AGVs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Robotic Parking Systems include Boomerang Systems, Parkplus, Serva Transport Systems, Shenzhen Yeefung Automation Technology, MHE-Demag, Stanley Robotics, Applied & Integrated Manufacturing, Fata Automation and A.P.T. Parking Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Robotic Parking Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Robotic Parking Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Robotic Parking Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Robotic Parking Systems Using Standalone AGVs

Robotic Parking Systems Using AGVs With Peripherals

Global Robotic Parking Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Robotic Parking Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Others

Global Robotic Parking Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Robotic Parking Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Robotic Parking Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Robotic Parking Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Robotic Parking Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Robotic Parking Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boomerang Systems

Parkplus

Serva Transport Systems

Shenzhen Yeefung Automation Technology

MHE-Demag

Stanley Robotics

Applied & Integrated Manufacturing

Fata Automation

A.P.T. Parking Technologies

LoDige Industries

Smart City Robotics

Westfalia Parking Solutions

Unitronics

Worldwide Robotic Automated Parking

Shaanxi Long Xiang Parking Equipment Group

Hangzhou Hikrobot Technology

