Global Concrete-Polymer Material Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Concrete-Polymer Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Concrete-Polymer Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Epoxy

Latex

Acrylate

Polyester

Vinyl

Furan

Others

Segment by Application

Non-Residential Structures

Infrastructure

Residential

By Company

BASF

Sika

Mapei

Fosroc

DOW Chemical

Sauereisen

Kwik Bond Polymers

Dudick

Ergonarmor

Crown Polymers

Forte Composites

Basetek

Armorock

MEA Group

ACO Group

Ulma Group

Armorcast

Civilworks Group

DWD System

Jiangsu Polycon

Cornerstone Construction Material

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

