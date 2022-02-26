Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Thermal Insulation Building Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermal Insulation Building Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Stone Wool

Glass Wool

Plastic Foam

Others

Segment by Application

Residential Building

Non-Residential Building

By Company

Saint-Gobain S.A.

BASF SE

Owens Corning

Kingspan Group PLC

Johns Manville Corporation

Rockwool International A/S

Paroc Group Oy

Gaf Materials Corporation

Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.

Knauf Insulation

Aspen Aerogels

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Covestro Ag

DOW Corning Corporation

Firestone Building Products Company

Fletcher Building Limited

Huntsman Corporation

KCC Corporation

Lapolla Industries

Nichais Corporation

Ode Industry and Trade Inc.

Recticel SA

Trocellen GmbH

Ursa Insulation, S.A.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermal Insulation Building Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Stone Wool

1.2.3 Glass Wool

1.2.4 Plastic Foam

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential Building

1.3.3 Non-Residential Building

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Production

2.1 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Thermal Insulation Building Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

