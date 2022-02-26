Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Roof Waterproofing Coating market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Roof Waterproofing Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Elastomeric

Bituminous

Acrylic

Epoxy

Silicone

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial Building

Others

By Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

DOW Chemical Company

PPG Industries

Sika AG

BASF SE

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

RPM International Inc.

Sherwin Williams

Wacker Chemie AG

Hempel A/S

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Tikkurila OYJ

National Coatings Corporation

Gardner-Gibson

Anvil Paints & Coatings

Asian Paints Limited

GAF

SK Kaken Co., Ltd.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Surface Chemists of Florida

Armor Coat Roof Coatings

Duro-Last

Johns Manville

The Karnak Corporation

SR Products

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Roof Waterproofing Coating Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Elastomeric

1.2.3 Bituminous

1.2.4 Acrylic

1.2.5 Epoxy

1.2.6 Silicone

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial Building

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Production

2.1 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

