Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Roof Waterproofing Coating market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Roof Waterproofing Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Elastomeric
- Bituminous
- Acrylic
- Epoxy
- Silicone
- Others
Segment by Application
- Residential
- Commercial Building
- Others
- By Company
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- DOW Chemical Company
- PPG Industries
- Sika AG
- BASF SE
- Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
- RPM International Inc.
- Sherwin Williams
- Wacker Chemie AG
- Hempel A/S
- Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.
- Tikkurila OYJ
- National Coatings Corporation
- Gardner-Gibson
- Anvil Paints & Coatings
- Asian Paints Limited
- GAF
- SK Kaken Co., Ltd.
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- Surface Chemists of Florida
- Armor Coat Roof Coatings
- Duro-Last
- Johns Manville
- The Karnak Corporation
- SR Products
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Roof Waterproofing Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Elastomeric
1.2.3 Bituminous
1.2.4 Acrylic
1.2.5 Epoxy
1.2.6 Silicone
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial Building
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Production
2.1 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
