Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

From Sugar Cane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate include Braskem, Gevo, Indorama Ventures, M&G Chemicals, Metabolix Inc, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Natureworks and Novamont, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

From Sugar Cane

From Sugar Beet

From Corn

Others

Global Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bottles

Fibers

Automotives

Others

Global Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Braskem

Gevo

Indorama Ventures

M&G Chemicals

Metabolix Inc

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries

Natureworks

Novamont

Toyota Tsusho

Plastipak Holdings

Tianjin Greenbio Materials

Tianan Biologic Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate Players in Globa

