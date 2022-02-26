Fluoropolymer Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fluoropolymer Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Fluoropolymer Materials market was valued at 6205.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8460.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyvinyl Fluoride Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fluoropolymer Materials include Daikin Industries, Solvay, Arkema, Dongyue Group, Halopolymer OJSC, Kureha Corp, Ei Dupor De Nemours, Asahi and 3M, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fluoropolymer Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fluoropolymer Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fluoropolymer Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polyvinyl Fluoride
- Fluoroelastomers
- Fluoroinated Ethylene Propylene
- Others
Global Fluoropolymer Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fluoropolymer Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive & Transportation
- Chemical Processing
- Electricals & Electronics
- Industrial
- Others
Global Fluoropolymer Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fluoropolymer Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fluoropolymer Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fluoropolymer Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fluoropolymer Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Fluoropolymer Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Daikin Industries
- Solvay
- Arkema
- Dongyue Group
- Halopolymer OJSC
- Kureha Corp
- Ei Dupor De Nemours
- Asahi
- 3M
- Gujarat Fluorochemicals
- Honeywell International
- Saint-Gobain
- Fuxin Heng Tong Fluorine Chemicals
- Whitford
- Shanghai 3F New Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fluoropolymer Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fluoropolymer Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fluoropolymer Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fluoropolymer Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fluoropolymer Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fluoropolymer Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fluoropolymer Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fluoropolymer Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fluoropolymer Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fluoropolymer Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fluoropolymer Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fluoropolymer Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fluoropolymer Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluoropolymer Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fluoropolymer Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluoropolymer Materials Companies
4 Sights by Product
