Carbon Thermoplastic Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Carbon Thermoplastic market was valued at 3963.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9727 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carbon Thermoplastic include BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Cytec Industries, E. I. Du Pont, The Dow Chemical, Environmental Composites, Fiberforge, Gurit Holding and Quickstep Holdings Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carbon Thermoplastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carbon Thermoplastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Carbon Thermoplastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PP
- PPS
- PEEK
- Others
Global Carbon Thermoplastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Carbon Thermoplastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Consumer Goods
- Construction
- Others
Global Carbon Thermoplastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Carbon Thermoplastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Carbon Thermoplastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Carbon Thermoplastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Carbon Thermoplastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Carbon Thermoplastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF SE
- Celanese Corporation
- Cytec Industries
- E. I. Du Pont
- The Dow Chemical
- Environmental Composites
- Fiberforge
- Gurit Holding
- Quickstep Holdings Limited
- Saudi Basic Industries
- SGL Group
- Teijin
- Tencate
- Toray Industries
- Zoltek
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbon Thermoplastic Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carbon Thermoplastic Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carbon Thermoplastic Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Thermoplastic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Thermoplastic Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Thermoplastic Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Thermoplastic Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Thermoplastic Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
