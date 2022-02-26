Carbon Thermoplastic Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Carbon Thermoplastic market was valued at 3963.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9727 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Thermoplastic include BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Cytec Industries, E. I. Du Pont, The Dow Chemical, Environmental Composites, Fiberforge, Gurit Holding and Quickstep Holdings Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Thermoplastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Thermoplastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Thermoplastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PP

PPS

PEEK

Others

Global Carbon Thermoplastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Thermoplastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Construction

Others

Global Carbon Thermoplastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Thermoplastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Thermoplastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Thermoplastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbon Thermoplastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Carbon Thermoplastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Cytec Industries

E. I. Du Pont

The Dow Chemical

Environmental Composites

Fiberforge

Gurit Holding

Quickstep Holdings Limited

Saudi Basic Industries

SGL Group

Teijin

Tencate

Toray Industries

Zoltek

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carbon Thermoplastic Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carbon Thermoplastic Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carbon Thermoplastic Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Thermoplastic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Thermoplastic Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Thermoplastic Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Thermoplastic Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Thermoplastic Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

