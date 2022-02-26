Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) market was valued at 2315.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2992.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/127994/global-polyvinyl-butyral-market-2022-2028-787

Alkaline Alcoholysis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) include Eastman Chemical, Kuraray, Anhui Wanwei Group, Chang Chun Petrochemicals, Dulite PVB Film, Everlam, Huakai Plastic (Chongqing), Hunan Xiangwei and Sekisui Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Alkaline Alcoholysis

Acidic Alcoholysis

Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction Industry

Solar Sector

Automotive Industry

Others

Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman Chemical

Kuraray

Anhui Wanwei Group

Chang Chun Petrochemicals

Dulite PVB Film

Everlam

Huakai Plastic (Chongqing)

Hunan Xiangwei

Sekisui Chemicals

Huzhou Xinfu New Material

Guangzhou Aojisi New Materials

Huzhou Xinfu New Materials

Jiangxi Rongxin New Materials

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/127994/global-polyvinyl-butyral-market-2022-2028-787

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Companies

4 Sights by Product

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/