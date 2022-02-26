Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) market was valued at 2315.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2992.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Alkaline Alcoholysis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) include Eastman Chemical, Kuraray, Anhui Wanwei Group, Chang Chun Petrochemicals, Dulite PVB Film, Everlam, Huakai Plastic (Chongqing), Hunan Xiangwei and Sekisui Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Alkaline Alcoholysis
- Acidic Alcoholysis
Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction Industry
- Solar Sector
- Automotive Industry
- Others
Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Eastman Chemical
- Kuraray
- Anhui Wanwei Group
- Chang Chun Petrochemicals
- Dulite PVB Film
- Everlam
- Huakai Plastic (Chongqing)
- Hunan Xiangwei
- Sekisui Chemicals
- Huzhou Xinfu New Material
- Guangzhou Aojisi New Materials
- Huzhou Xinfu New Materials
- Jiangxi Rongxin New Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/