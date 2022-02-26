Inorganic Scnhillators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Inorganic Scnhillators market was valued at 286 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 396.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sodium Iodide (NAI) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Inorganic Scnhillators include Canberra Industries, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Hamamatsu Photonics, Hitachi Metals, Ludlum Measurements, Saint Gobain, Toshiba Corporation and Zecotek Photonics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Inorganic Scnhillators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Inorganic Scnhillators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Inorganic Scnhillators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sodium Iodide (NAI)

Cesium Iodide (CEI)

Gadolinium Oxysulfide (GOS)

Others

Global Inorganic Scnhillators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Inorganic Scnhillators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Healthcare

Nuclear Power Plant

Industrial

Homeland Security & Defense

Others

Global Inorganic Scnhillators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Inorganic Scnhillators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Inorganic Scnhillators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Inorganic Scnhillators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Inorganic Scnhillators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Inorganic Scnhillators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Canberra Industries

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Hamamatsu Photonics

Hitachi Metals

Ludlum Measurements

Saint Gobain

Toshiba Corporation

Zecotek Photonics

Scintacor

Scint-X Structured Scintillators

Mirion Technologies

Radiation Monitoring Devices

Rexon Components and TLD Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Inorganic Scnhillators Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Inorganic Scnhillators Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Inorganic Scnhillators Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Inorganic Scnhillators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Inorganic Scnhillators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Inorganic Scnhillators Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Inorganic Scnhillators Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Inorganic Scnhillators Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Inorganic Scnhillators Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Inorganic Scnhillators Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Inorganic Scnhillators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inorganic Scnhillators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Inorganic Scnhillators Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inorganic Scnhillators Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Inorganic Scnhillators Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inorganic Scnhillators Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

