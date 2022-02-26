Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging include Placon, Heritage Pioneer, Graham Packaging Company, Lacerta Group, Inc, M&H Plastics USA, SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc, Genpak, Envision and Phoenix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)

HDPE(High Density Polyethylene)

PP (Polypropylene)

Others

Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bottles

Cups

Containers

Bags

Clamshells

Others

Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Placon

Heritage Pioneer

Graham Packaging Company

Lacerta Group, Inc

M&H Plastics USA

SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc

Genpak

Envision

Phoenix

America’s Plastics Makers

Hoehn Plastics, Inc

Redwood Plastics Corp

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Product Type

