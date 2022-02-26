Die Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Die Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hammer Forging Die Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Die Steel include Voestalpine, Daido Steel, Hitachi Metals, Arcelor Group, Aubert & Duval, Kind & Co., ASSAB GROUP, Nachi and Sanyo Special Steel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Die Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Die Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Die Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hammer Forging Die

Hot Extrusion Die

Die Casting Die

Global Die Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Die Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction Industry

Industrial Equipment

Others

Global Die Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Die Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Die Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Die Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Die Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Die Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Voestalpine

Daido Steel

Hitachi Metals

Arcelor Group

Aubert & Duval

Kind & Co.

ASSAB GROUP

Nachi

Sanyo Special Steel

Schmiede Werke Grfiditz GmbH

Nippon Koshuha Steel Co., Ltd.

Kalyani Carpenter

Baosteel

East Tool & Die Co. Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Die Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Die Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Die Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Die Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Die Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Die Steel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Die Steel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Die Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Die Steel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Die Steel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Die Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Die Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Die Steel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Die Steel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Die Steel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Die Steel Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Die Steel Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Hammer Forging Die

4.1.3 Hot Extrusion Die

4.1.4 Die Casting Die

