High Alumina Castable Refractory Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global High Alumina Castable Refractory market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

55% Alumina Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Alumina Castable Refractory include LONTTO GROUP, Dalmia, Rongsheng Kiln Refractory, Dense Refractories and Durga Ceramics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Alumina Castable Refractory manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Alumina Castable Refractory Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High Alumina Castable Refractory Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

55% Alumina

65% Alumina

75% Alumina

Other

Global High Alumina Castable Refractory Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High Alumina Castable Refractory Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Steel Furnaces

Iron Making Furnaces

Glass Kiln

Ceramic Tunnel Kiln

Cement Kiln

Global High Alumina Castable Refractory Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High Alumina Castable Refractory Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Alumina Castable Refractory revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Alumina Castable Refractory revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Alumina Castable Refractory sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies High Alumina Castable Refractory sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LONTTO GROUP

Dalmia

Rongsheng Kiln Refractory

Dense Refractories

Durga Ceramics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Alumina Castable Refractory Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Alumina Castable Refractory Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Alumina Castable Refractory Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Alumina Castable Refractory Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Alumina Castable Refractory Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Alumina Castable Refractory Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Alumina Castable Refractory Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Alumina Castable Refractory Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Alumina Castable Refractory Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Alumina Castable Refractory Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Alumina Castable Refractory Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Alumina Castable Refractory Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Alumina Castable Refractory Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Alumina Castable Refractory Players in Global Market

