Silica Brick Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Silica Brick market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SiO2 %Above 96 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silica Brick include LONTTO GROUP, Eastern Industries, P-D Refractories, Fame Rise Refractories, China Refractory Silica Brick, Tangshan Zhuolesi Trading, TK BRICKS and PGH Bricks & Pavers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silica Brick manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silica Brick Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silica Brick Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

SiO2 %Above 96

SiO2 %Above 95

SiO2 %Above 94

Global Silica Brick Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silica Brick Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Glass Melting Furnace

Soaking Furnace

Coke Oven

High Temperature Hot Air Furnace

Other

Global Silica Brick Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silica Brick Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silica Brick revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silica Brick revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silica Brick sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Silica Brick sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LONTTO GROUP

Eastern Industries

P-D Refractories

Fame Rise Refractories

China Refractory Silica Brick

Tangshan Zhuolesi Trading

TK BRICKS

PGH Bricks & Pavers

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silica Brick Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Silica Brick Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Silica Brick Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Silica Brick Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Silica Brick Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Silica Brick Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silica Brick Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Silica Brick Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Silica Brick Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Silica Brick Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Silica Brick Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silica Brick Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Silica Brick Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silica Brick Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silica Brick Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silica Brick Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Silica Brick Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 SiO2 %Above 96

4.1.3 SiO2 %Above 95

