Vacuum Insulation Panel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Vacuum Insulation Panel market was valued at 1197.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4172.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Precipitated silica Vacuum Insulation Panel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vacuum Insulation Panel include ThermoCor, Panasonic, Thermal Visions, Kevothermal, Kingspan Insulation, Unifrax Corporation, Yinxing Electric, Knauf Insulation and Fujian SuperTech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vacuum Insulation Panel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Precipitated silica Vacuum Insulation Panel
- Fumed silica Vacuum Insulation Panel
- Fiber Glass Vacuum Insulation Panel
Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Building Material
- Home Appliance
- Transport Application
- Other Application
Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Vacuum Insulation Panel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Vacuum Insulation Panel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Vacuum Insulation Panel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
- Key companies Vacuum Insulation Panel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ThermoCor
- Panasonic
- Thermal Visions
- Kevothermal
- Kingspan Insulation
- Unifrax Corporation
- Yinxing Electric
- Knauf Insulation
- Fujian SuperTech
- Promat (Microtherm)
- Porextherm
- Dow Corning
- Va-Q-Tec
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vacuum Insulation Panel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vacuum Insulation Panel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vacuum Insulation Panel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vacuum Insulation Panel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vacuum Insulation Panel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vacuum Insulation Panel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vacuum Insulation Panel Companies
4 Sights by Product
