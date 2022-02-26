1,4-Cineole Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global 1,4-Cineole market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity: 80% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1,4-Cineole include BOC Sciences, Penta Manufacturing Co., Indofine Chemical Company, Inc., J&K Chemical Ltd., Skyrun Industrial Co., Ltd., Haihang Industry Co., Ltd. and Sanming Meilie Perfumery Factory, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1,4-Cineole manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1,4-Cineole Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,4-Cineole Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity: 80%

Purity: 85%

Purity: 90%

Other

Global 1,4-Cineole Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,4-Cineole Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Additives

Pharmaceuticals

Other

Global 1,4-Cineole Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,4-Cineole Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1,4-Cineole revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1,4-Cineole revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1,4-Cineole sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 1,4-Cineole sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BOC Sciences

Penta Manufacturing Co.

Indofine Chemical Company, Inc.

J&K Chemical Ltd.

Skyrun Industrial Co., Ltd.

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

Sanming Meilie Perfumery Factory

